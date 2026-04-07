Strike targets PMF site near Amerli in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

An unidentified strike targeted a security site affiliated with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the outskirts of Amerli district in eastern Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Details on the incident, including casualties and damage, remain unclear.

Security forces have tightened measures around the area and opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, PMF positions across Iraq have come under repeated strikes. A source told Shafaq News earlier that US airstrikes targeting PMF units killed 71 people and injured 196 others.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began