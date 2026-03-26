Airstrike targets PMF brigade in Iraq’s Saladin province

Shafaq News- Saladin

Warplanes targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) position in Amerli district of eastern Iraq’s Saladin province, with no casualties or material damage reported, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The strike hit sites within the 1st Regiment of the 63rd Brigade, prompting the deployment of military security teams to assess the situation and secure the area.

Authorities opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible, while no official comment has been issued by the PMF leadership or Iraq’s Ministry of Defense.