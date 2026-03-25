Airstrikes hit security sites in Iraq’s Saladin
Shafaq News- Saladin
Airstrikes targeted security positions in Saladin province on Wednesday, with multiple sites hit within hours, an Iraqi security source told Shafaq News.
The attack likely targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site in the al-Siniya sector in Baiji district, though details remain limited.
No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In western Al-Anbar, local officials earlier reported two separate strikes on joint security checkpoints in al-Qaim. The first hit the al-Mashari checkpoint, a shared position of the Iraqi army and the PMF, according to district chief Turki Mohammed. Authorities have yet to confirm casualties or damage.
A second strike followed shortly after, hitting the al-Karabla checkpoint, another joint security position in the same district, a security source said.