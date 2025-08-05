Yemen’s Houthis launch missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Monday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for a missile strike targeting Ben-Gurion Airport, using a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a statement on X, Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced the operation "in solidarity with Gaza" and “achieved its goals," disrupting airport activity.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت مطار اللد في منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2.بتاريخ5_8_2025م pic.twitter.com/rG8PtGFMmH — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) August 5, 2025

Earlier, the Israeli military claimed it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, following alerts in several areas.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במספר מרחבים בשטח המדינה, חיל האוויר יירט טיל אחד ששוגר מתימן.ההתרעות הופעלו על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 4, 2025

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its ground offensive in Gaza, the Houthis have intensified cross-border attacks, launching over 40 ballistic missiles and more than 10 drones toward Israeli targets, according to Israeli media.