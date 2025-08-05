Yemen’s Houthis launch missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport

2025-08-05T06:40:48+00:00

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Monday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for a missile strike targeting Ben-Gurion Airport, using a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a statement on X, Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced the operation "in solidarity with Gaza" and “achieved its goals," disrupting airport activity.

Earlier, the Israeli military claimed it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, following alerts in several areas.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its ground offensive in Gaza, the Houthis have intensified cross-border attacks, launching over 40 ballistic missiles and more than 10 drones toward Israeli targets, according to Israeli media.

