Missile from Yemen prompts widespread alerts in Israel

Shafaq News/ Israel intercepted a long-range missile launched from Yemen, triggering air raid sirens across Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other major cities, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The Israeli military confirmed it tracked the projectile, which activated alerts from the Gush Dan and HaShfela regions up to the Galilee. Explosions were reported near eastern Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

While initial reports suggested the missile was stopped mid-air, Israeli media specified that the Arrow (Hetz) defense system carried out the interception after the US-supplied THAAD system reportedly failed to engage the target.

The Houthi movement has not issued a statement.

The launch follows a series of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, carried out in retaliation for a recent Houthi missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli assault targeted key infrastructure, including Sanaa’s international airport, power facilities, and industrial sites.

Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, have maintained a campaign of missile and drone attacks against Israel, which the group claims are in response to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza that killed over 61,709 civilians and injured more than 111,588.