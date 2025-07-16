Yemen’s Houthis: 3 new operations against Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa/Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah Movement) launched on Wednesday a series of coordinated missile and drone attacks targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv and military positions in the Negev region.

According to an official statement, the group said a “precision military operation” was conducted using a Zulfiqar ballistic missile aimed at Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport), claiming the strike achieved its intended objective and led to disruptions in airport operations and the movement of Israelis into shelters.

In a separate operation, the group vowed that its drone unit carried out three attacks using four unmanned aerial vehicles. Two drones reportedly targeted a military site in the Negev, while the other two struck Lod Airport and the port of Eilat (referred to by its Arabic name, Umm al-Rashrash).

The statement claimed all operations “successfully hit their targets,” though these claims have not been independently verified.

The Houthis had previously claimed responsibility for multiple attacks targeting Israeli facilities, reaffirming that their support for Gaza would not stop “even if the entire world does.”