Yemen’s Houthis hit Beersheba

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) launched a ballistic missile at Beersheba, the group announced on Saturday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said a Zulfiqar missile “successfully” struck a “sensitive Israeli enemy target,” describing the attack as retaliation for what he called Israel’s “crimes against civilians” in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, Israeli operations have killed at least 55,999 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The Israeli military previously alleged that the missile was intercepted.