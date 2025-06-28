Yemen’s Houthis hit Beersheba
Shafaq News – Sanaa
Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) launched a ballistic missile at Beersheba, the group announced on Saturday.
In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said a Zulfiqar missile “successfully” struck a “sensitive Israeli enemy target,” describing the attack as retaliation for what he called Israel’s “crimes against civilians” in Gaza.
#معركة_الفتح_الموعود_والجهاد_المقدس pic.twitter.com/clVBeDmXfb— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) June 28, 2025
According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, Israeli operations have killed at least 55,999 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.
The Israeli military previously alleged that the missile was intercepted.