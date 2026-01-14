US former official signals potential strikes on military leadership

Shafaq News– Washington/ Tehran

The United States could target regime elements killing protesters, Former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Mark Kimmitt told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

He explained that “likely targets would be the leadership of the IRGC, IRGC-QF, and Basij.”

The remarks followed an escalation in US President Donald Trump’s warning rhetoric toward Tehran, as protests spread across several Iranian cities in recent days.

Earlier today, European officials told Reuters that US military intervention against Iran could take place within the next 24 hours. Additionally, US officials said that the Pentagon has Trump with a range of target options inside Iran, including elements of its nuclear program and missile infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Iran warned neighboring countries hosting US forces that they would become legitimate targets if Washington launches attacks on Tehran, a senior Iranian official said, as the United States began withdrawing some personnel from military bases across the Middle East amid rising tensions.

Iran’s nationwide protests erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.

Tehran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating efforts to destabilize the country. Araghchi said the protests began peacefully and were constitutionally legitimate but turned violent after the “infiltration of armed groups,” portraying the unrest as a foreign-driven campaign against Iran’s sovereignty.