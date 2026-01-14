Iran warns neighbors hosting US forces as Washington pulls personnel from regional bases

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned neighboring countries hosting US forces that they would be considered targets if Washington launches attacks on Tehran, a senior Iranian official said on Wednesday, as the United States began pulling some personnel from military bases across the Middle East amid rising tensions.

According to a report by Reuters, three diplomats said some personnel had been advised to leave the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by today. The diplomats stressed there were no immediate signs of a large-scale evacuation similar to that seen ahead of Iran’s missile strike on the base in June 2025.

One diplomat described the move as a “posture change rather than an ordered evacuation.” Reuters said there was no indication that troops were being relocated to nearby civilian sites, such as a football stadium or shopping mall, as occurred last year before Iran retaliated against US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

An Israeli official told Reuters that Israeli assessments indicate Donald Trump has decided to intervene against Iran, though the scope and timing of any action remain unclear.

The senior Iranian official said Tehran has urged US allies in the region to prevent Washington from attacking Iran, warning that American bases in countries ranging from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to Turkiye would be struck if the United States targets Iran.

Direct contacts between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have been suspended, the official added. Trump has openly threatened intervention for days. In an interview with CBS News, he warned of “very strong action” if Iran executes protesters and urged Iranians to continue demonstrations, saying “help is on the way.”

Iran’s nationwide protests erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.

Tehran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating efforts to destabilize the country. Araghchi said the protests began peacefully and were constitutionally legitimate but turned violent after the “infiltration of armed groups,” portraying the unrest as a foreign-driven campaign against Iran’s sovereignty.

Read more: Iran’s protests between economic crisis and political contestation