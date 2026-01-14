US strike on Iran could come within 24 hours, officials say

Shafaq News– Tehran/ Washington

US military intervention against Iran could take place within the next 24 hours, European officials told Reuters on Wednesday, as Washington ramps up military preparations.

The Pentagon has presented President Donald Trump with a range of target options inside Iran, including elements of its nuclear program and missile infrastructure. US officials told the newspaper that cyber operations and strikes on Iran’s internal security apparatus are currently viewed as more likely than broader kinetic attacks.

According to Pentagon officials cited by Reuters, the United States has at least one submarine armed with cruise missiles in the region, alongside three missile-equipped destroyers, while the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has recently entered the Red Sea, signaling a heightened military posture.

The developments come as some US personnel have been advised to leave Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by today. Reuters said there were no signs of large troop movements from the base to nearby civilian locations, unlike the hours preceding Iran’s missile strike on Al Udeid in June 2025, which followed US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Qatar’s International Media Office later confirmed that the departure of some personnel reflects precautionary measures taken amid regional tensions.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran has warned neighboring states hosting US forces that they would be targeted if Washington attacks Iran, saying countries from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to Turkiye had been notified that US bases on their territory would be hit in such a scenario.

Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials “until the killing of protesters stops,” urging demonstrators to continue their protests and telling them that “help is coming.”

Iran’s nationwide protests erupted on December 28 after the rial collapsed to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, driving sharp increases in food prices and inflation before spreading nationwide. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.

Tehran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating efforts to destabilize the country. Araghchi said the protests began peacefully and were constitutionally legitimate but turned violent after the “infiltration of armed groups,” portraying the unrest as a foreign-driven campaign against Iran’s sovereignty.

