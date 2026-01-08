Trump reiterates warning to Iran over use of lethal force on protesters

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against the use of lethal force on protesters, stressing that serious consequences would follow if demonstrators were killed.

During an interview with US radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump said he had conveyed clear messages to Iranian authorities and suggested that some reported deaths may have resulted from crowd stampedes rather than direct action by security forces. Responsibility in such cases, he argued, is not always clear.

Trump had cautioned earlier this month that Iran’s leadership would face repercussions if protesters were shot.

Read more: Trader protests reshape Iran’s crisis while US signals grow sharper

Unrest began on December 28 after the Iranian rial plunged to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar, driving sharp food price increases. Initial merchant strikes in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar spread to at least 25 provinces, with demonstrations later adopting political slogans. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) recorded at least 36 deaths, including two security personnel, and 2,076 detentions since the protests began, while authorities have not released official casualty or arrest figures.

As protests expanded, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed relevant ministries and institutions to open channels of dialogue with demonstrators and urged law enforcement agencies to avoid the use of force, while stressing citizens’ right to peaceful expression.

Read more: Iran’s protests between economic crisis and political contestation