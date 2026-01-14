US initiates second phase of Gaza plan

Shafaq News- Gaza/ Cairo

United States President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of a US-brokered plan to end Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

said in a social media post on Wednesday that Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan is “moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction”.

“The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” he said.

Hamas did not immediately comment on Witkoff’s announcement.

The 20-point US proposal, initially put forward in September, also includes the establishment of a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump and the deployment of an “international stabilisation force” to oversee security in Gaza.

Palestinian factions and political groups announced that they had reached joint understandings on the requirements of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to a statement issued after a meeting held in Cairo on Wednesday.

The statement said the meeting was convened at Egypt’s invitation and aimed to advance implementation of the remaining phases of the ceasefire, while addressing the humanitarian consequences of the war in Gaza.

Participants voiced support for mediators’ efforts to form a transitional Palestinian national committee to administer Gaza, ensuring the immediate assumption of full responsibilities related to daily governance and the delivery of basic services. The committee would operate in coordination with the Peace Council and its international executive committee to oversee the acceptance and implementation of reconstruction efforts in the territory.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed that an agreement had been reached on the names of 15 members of a technocratic committee tasked with running Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, Abdelatty said consensus had been achieved on the composition of the administrative committee, which will consist of 15 members.

He expressed hope that the committee would be officially announced soon, paving the way for the implementation of the remaining provisions of the agreement and for the committee to be deployed to Gaza to manage civilian and service-related affairs.