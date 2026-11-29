Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of two people in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, in the Nabatieh district, the General Directorate of Civil Defense said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Directorate noted that the bodies had been transferred to a hospital, with search and rescue operations continuing in the area.

The identities of the two people were not disclosed.

The recovery comes as Lebanon continues efforts to establish the fate of people who went missing during two successive rounds of fighting with Israel since September 2024. It remains unclear whether the two people whose bodies were recovered were killed during either round of fighting.

Since the escalation began, the International Humanitarian Law Committee at Lebanon's National Human Rights Commission has registered 44 cases involving prisoners, detainees, and missing persons. The Commission is also reviewing 41 additional reports of missing people that have yet to be included in the total, pending informed consent from the families concerned.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry's November 5 update, Israeli attacks had killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2. This brought the cumulative toll since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded. The two bodies recovered on Sunday were not included in these figures.

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Under a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June, Israeli forces are to withdraw gradually from Lebanese territory, with the Lebanese Army deploying in areas vacated by Israeli troops. However, Israeli military activity has continued in parts of southern Lebanon

In the latest incidents, a powerful explosion struck Kfar Tibnit in the Nabatieh district, as Israeli forces carried out a large-scale demolition in the town.

The outskirts of Mayfadoun came under intermittent artillery fire, while heavy Israeli shelling targeted woodland near the Deir neighborhood in Nabatieh al-Fawqa. An Israeli drone also dropped a sound bomb over the coastal town of Mansouri. Another exploded in the Hay al-Hariq neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known, and no casualties were reported in the incidents.

Read more: A weapons-free Srifa: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe