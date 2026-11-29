Shafaq News- Duhok

A resident of Duhok province in Iraq's Kurdistan Region has planted around 60,000 acorns over the past six years with the help of his family, working toward a goal of one million to expand forest cover and protect the environment.

Harikar Iskandar told Shafaq News that the initiative runs annually from early autumn until the beginning of spring, covering several mountainous areas, mainly Mount Duhok.

Over the years, Iskandar has refined his planting techniques through experience in selecting suitable locations and improving the chances of oak trees taking root. Last year alone, his family planted around 16,000 acorns, many of which successfully germinated and continued growing.

Returning to the planting sites this autumn, the family documented the young trees' growth through photographs and videos, which they plan to share on social media.

This season, the family introduced an experimental method aimed at doubling or further increasing the number of acorns planted annually. Instead of digging holes, they place the seeds beneath rocks or among fallen branches, leaves, and grass, replicating natural growing conditions. Iskandar said they would assess the results next spring and expand the method if successful, as it requires less effort and allows them to plant more.