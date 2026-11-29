Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s army said a US drone hit a fishing boat off in southern Iran on Sunday, injuring two people and leaving the boat’s owner missing, Mehr News Agency reported.

Three people were aboard at the time, the army said. Search teams found two of them and took them to a hospital in Sirik. The search continued for the owner, Mahmoud Alfteh. The army gave no further details about the strike or the condition of the two injured fishermen.

A day earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces and regional partners controlled the Strait of Hormuz and claimed Iran no longer had an effective naval force. It also denied an Iranian claim that the USS Abraham Lincoln had been struck.