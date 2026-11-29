Iran: US drone hit fishing boat
Shafaq News- Tehran
Iran’s army said a US drone hit a fishing boat off in southern Iran on Sunday, injuring two people and leaving the boat’s owner missing, Mehr News Agency reported.
Three people were aboard at the time, the army said. Search teams found two of them and took them to a hospital in Sirik. The search continued for the owner, Mahmoud Alfteh. The army gave no further details about the strike or the condition of the two injured fishermen.
A day earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces and regional partners controlled the Strait of Hormuz and claimed Iran no longer had an effective naval force. It also denied an Iranian claim that the USS Abraham Lincoln had been struck.
An Iranian military commander made multiple FALSE claims concerning U.S. Forces over the past 24 hours: 🚫 CLAIM: The U.S. military stole two Iranian oil tankers and the IRGC’s navy retook the vessels while American troops on board slept. ✅ FACT: Iran no longer has a navy. The entire situation the Iranian military commander described is another fabricated lie. 🚫 CLAIM: Iranian naval forces struck aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on the first day of Operation Epic Fury, forcing U.S. forces to seek assistance from regional countries for evacuation support. ✅ FACT: The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was well defended and never struck by Iran as a result. In fact, the strike group completed a historically successful combat deployment to the Middle East and safely returned to the United States last month. 🚫 CLAIM: CENTCOM is charging $2.5 million to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. ✅ FACT: While U.S. forces and regional partners do control the Strait of Hormuz, there is no toll for passing ships. CENTCOM’s efforts have restored freedom of navigation through the international waterway. Thousands of ships and billions of crude oil barrels have transited the strait freely and safely under U.S. protection despite unwarranted Iranian aggression.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 28, 2026