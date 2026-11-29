Shafaq News- Düsseldorf

Kurdish-German boxer Agit Kabayel retained his WBC world heavyweight title, defeating Albania’s Nelson Hysa by second-round technical knockout in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Hysa appeared to injure his elbow in the second round and tried to fight on before his corner threw in the towel. The win took Kabayel’s unbeaten record to 28–0. Hysa had won all 25 of his previous professional bouts.

It was Kabayel’s first defense since Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the belt in June.