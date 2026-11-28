Shafaq News- London

Manchester United suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday in Mauricio Pochettino's first match at Old Trafford, extending its Premier League winless run to 10 games and leaving it 19th with eight points from 12 matches.

Callum Wilson opened the scoring in the 19th minute and doubled Brentford's lead in the 32nd before Kristoffer Ajer added a third in the 82nd. Kevin Schade completed the rout in stoppage time, securing Brentford's first victory at Old Trafford since February 1937.

The result marked United's second consecutive 4-0 league defeat under Pochettino, while Brentford climbed to fifth with 20 points. Leeds United moved into sixth on goal difference after defeating Coventry City 3-0.

At Elland Road, Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Sean Longstaff struck twice, just before halftime and in the 66th minute, securing Leeds' third consecutive league victory.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa. Alysson and Joao Gomes scored for Villa, while Emersonn and Leif Davis equalized for the hosts. The result extended Villa's unbeaten Premier League run to eight matches, including four consecutive draws.

Friday's opening fixture saw Nottingham Forest defeat Chelsea 3-2, with Igor Jesus opening the scoring and Morgan Gibbs-White adding twice. Emmanuel Emegha scored both Chelsea goals, but Forest held on to secure the victory.