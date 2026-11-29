Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Education Ministry formed a special team on Sunday to tackle infectious diseases in schools, as concern grows over rising meningitis cases in several provinces.

Set up at an emergency meeting chaired by the education minister, Abdul Karim Al-Jabouri, the team will be led by Technical Deputy Minister Hussein Sabri Al-Lami and will track health developments and coordinate preventive measures, putting pupils' safety first, according to a ministry statement.

Iraq has recorded 4,358 meningitis cases so far this year, up from 4,129 in 2025 and 3,948 in 2024, according to the Health Ministry. In Wasit province, 15 people have died of the disease since the start of 2026.

The country is also contending with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a tick-borne viral disease that has resurged in recent years. Cases have been recorded in several provinces in 2026, with 169 infections, including 11 deaths, according to the Shafaq News tracker.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far