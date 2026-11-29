Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday congratulated Duhok’s Sanharib club on winning the West Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship and Kurdish-German boxer Agit Kabayel on retaining his WBC world heavyweight title.

In a statement, Barzani congratulated Sanharib’s players, coaches and management, calling the win a source of pride for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He said it showed what young Kurdish women could achieve in international sport and wished the team continued success.

Sanharib became the first Iraqi club to win the tournament, defeating Lebanon’s Jeunesse Bauchrieh 3–0 in Saturday’s final in Beirut. It was the championship’s second edition.

In a separate statement, Barzani said Kabayel’s title defense was a source of pride for the people of Kurdistan and wished him further success. Kabayel defeated Albania’s Nelson Hysa by second-round technical knockout in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday.