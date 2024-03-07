Barzani and al-Halbousi discuss the political situation in Iraq.

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Mohammed al-Halbousi, the head of the Taqaddum Alliance, the meeting focused on Iraq's political situation and recent developments in the country.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, "Barzani received at the Saladin Resort in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), the head of the Taqaddum Alliance and his accompanying delegation." The statement continued that "both sides exchanged views on the Iraqi political situation and the latest developments in the country."

Both parties, according to the statement, "stressed their commitment to the constitution and agreements between Iraqi political parties, in order to establish political stability and improve state institutions."