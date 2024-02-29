PM Barzani calls for committing to Iraqi constitution in meeting with Pelosi

Shafaq New/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people, calling for implementing the provisions of the Iraqi constitution.

Barzani met with former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, as well as Representatives Seth Moulton, Don Bacon, Brad Wenstrup, and Amata Coleman Radewagen in Washington, D.C.

On behalf of the members of Congress, Representative Bacon welcomed the Prime Minister to the meeting, a readout by Barzani's bureau said.

Barzani expressed his gratitude for the United States' continued support and assistance, laying emphasis on "implementing the Iraqi constitution to guarantee the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people and protect and respect the constitutional and federal entity of the Region."

Pelosi, according to the readout, welcomed the Prime Minister's visit to the United States and expressed respect and appreciation for the courage, struggle, and sacrifices of the Kurdish people.