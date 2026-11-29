Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday, hovering around 166,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the rate at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges reached 166,350 dinars, up from Saturday's 166,000.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 166,750 dinars and bought it at 165,750.

In Erbil, selling and buying prices stood at 166,750 and 166,650, respectively.