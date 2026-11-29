Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The United States imported Iraqi crude oil for the first time in eight weeks, taking in an average of 43,000 barrels a day in the week ended November 20, according to preliminary US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Imports from the nine suppliers with reported volumes in the EIA’s country table rose by 463,000 barrels a day, or 8.8%, to 5.720 million. Total US crude imports rose to 6.250 million barrels a day from 5.576 million the previous week.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.918 million barrels a day, followed by Venezuela at 734,000, Mexico at 293,000 and Saudi Arabia at 216,000.

The United States also imported 191,000 barrels a day from Guyana, 137,000 from Nigeria, 121,000 from Brazil and 67,000 from Colombia. The EIA recorded zero imports from Argentina for the week.

Read more: US imports of Iraqi oil fall 86% year-on-year in August