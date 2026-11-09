Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

US imports of Iraqi crude oil and petroleum products fell sharply to 1.387 million barrels in August 2026, down from 10.234 million barrels in the same month last year, marking an 86.4% year-on-year decline, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Total US imports of Iraqi oil reached 37.482 million barrels in the first eight months of 2026, compared with 61.692 million barrels during the same period in 2025, a decrease of 24.21 million barrels, or 39.2%.

Monthly figures show that US imports of Iraqi oil declined from 10.649 million barrels in January 2026 to 504,000 barrels in June, before rising to 1.486 million barrels in July and easing to 1.387 million barrels in August.

Weekly EIA data show that the United States has gone six consecutive weeks without importing Iraqi crude.

Iraq's oil sector has been hit by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which roughly 20% of the world's oil supply passes. According to the Iraqi Oil Ministry, the disruption has reduced oil production from around 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to approximately 1.3 million bpd, while exports have fallen to about 800,000 bpd.

Iran, which claims control over the waterway, has nevertheless exempted Iraq, India, China, and Qatar from its shipping restrictions, allowing vessels from the four countries to pass through the strategic Strait.

Read more: Hormuz shutdown could slash Iraq's oil revenues 80%