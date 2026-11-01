Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq remained at zero for a fifth consecutive week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Sunday.

Overall US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 6.127 million barrels per day (bpd), up 827,000 bpd from 5.3 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.928 bpd, followed by Venezuela at 618,000 bpd, Colombia at 376,000 bpd and Mexico at 305,000 bpd. Guyana ranked fifth with 281,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 227,000 bpd, Brazil at 167,000 bpd, Argentina at 141,000 bpd and Nigeria at 84,000 bpd.