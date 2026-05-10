EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US fall over the week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped 119,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Iraqi shipments averaged 76,000 bpd last week, 61% less than the previous week’s average of 195,000 bpd.

Total US crude imports from nine major suppliers fell 170,000 bpd from 5.066 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.268 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 400,000 bpd, Colombia with 348,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 332,000 bpd, and Mexico with 327,000 bpd.

Imports also included Ecuador at 165,000 bpd, Nigeria at 93,000 bpd, and Brazil at 27,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Libya this week.