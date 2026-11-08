Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq remained at zero for a sixth consecutive week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Sunday.

Overall US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 6.003 million barrels per day (bpd), down 124,000 bpd from 6.127 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.991 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 555,000 bpd, Brazil at 396,000 bpd and Saudi Arabia at 293,000 bpd.

Mexico ranked fifth, averaging 283,000 bpd, followed by Guyana with 194,000 bpd, Argentina with 146,000 bpd, Nigeria with 79,000 bpd, and Colombia with 66,000 bpd.