Shafaq News- Baghdad

The second phase of Iraq's Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), the anti-corruption campaign launched by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, will begin soon and target former ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general, an informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The new phase will pursue officials suspected of misusing public funds and will start once arrest warrants have been formally issued, the source said.

Information obtained during questioning of Farhan Al-Fartousi, the former head of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, has implicated well-known senior figures in serious corruption cases, according to the source, who declined to name them, citing the sensitivity of the matter. The government team handling the cases is still gathering evidence and completing the legal steps needed for arrests.

Al-Fartousi, whom the transport minister suspended from his post in June, was arrested in Cairo in coordination with Egyptian authorities and returned to Iraq over suspected corruption and financial and administrative violations during his time running the ports.

The crackdown was launched on June 28, following confessions by Adnan Al-Jumaili, a former deputy oil minister for refining affairs who was arrested in May. At least 210 people were detained in its first six weeks, according to Shafaq News tally, and no updated consolidated official tally was available.

Among those detained were Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the al-Azm Alliance, and lawmakers Alia Nassif, Ziyad Al-Janabi, Bahaa Al-Nouri, and Mohammed Al-Karbouli, and former MP Mohammed Al-Sayhoud of former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's Reconstruction and Development Coalition. Former Wasit governor Mohammed Jamil Al-Mayahi, former Saladin governor Raed Al-Jubouri, and former senior government adviser Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie were also targeted.

In the energy sector, the campaign targeted senior Oil Ministry officials, including Ali Maarij Al-Bahadli, the deputy minister for distribution affairs, and Hussein Talib, director general of the Oil Products Distribution Company.