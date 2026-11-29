Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Nineveh court sentenced the head of the province’s oil checkpoint unit and an Energy Police non-commissioned officer to seven years in prison each for facilitating fuel smuggling, Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) said on Sunday.

The two were convicted in a case involving a network of officers and other personnel accused of working with smugglers to move petroleum products out of Nineveh. Smugglers used a fleet of vehicles and tankers and paid personnel at oil police checkpoints to let fuel-laden vehicles pass, the commission said, adding that payments were also collected from sites used in the smuggling operation.

The First Chamber of the Nineveh Criminal Court issued the rulings with both defendants present and fined each 10 million Iraqi dinars (about $6,000). Each defendant will serve an additional three years if he fails to pay the fine, the commission said.

The court convicted the two under Decision No. 160 of 1983 and Articles 47, 48 and 49 of Iraq’s Penal Code, which govern participation in a crime.