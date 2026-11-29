Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi intelligence freed two brothers kidnapped for ransom in Libya following an operation that lasted several days, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) said on Sunday.

INIS said a criminal group had abducted the two young men, who are from Wasit province, and demanded large sums from their family in exchange for their release. Working with Libyan security authorities, the service located where they were being held, freed the brothers, and transferred them to the Iraqi embassy in preparation for their return home.

Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in Libya, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said the brothers had entered the country irregularly and were rescued after 40 days of intelligence efforts that the embassy coordinated with INIS and specialized Libyan security agencies in Tripoli, under their direct supervision. The embassy immediately began arranging their voluntary return to Iraq in coordination with Libyan authorities.

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