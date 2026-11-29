Shafaq News- Damascus/ Baghdad

Truck drivers heading to Iraq through Syria’s Al-Yarubiyah border crossing face administrative delays and additional costs of up to 3,000 new Syrian pounds (about $22), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

Citing drivers’ complaints, the watchdog said the Al-Yarubiyah office responsible for managing the order in which trucks cross the border requires drivers to replace valid preliminary receipts already in their possession, changing the wording from “Iraq/ Al-Yarubiyah” to “Iraq” alone. Despite having completed the required procedures, drivers must repeat the process and obtain new receipts solely because of the difference in wording, disrupting their work and wasting their time.

#المرصد_السوري بين «#اليعربية» و«#العراق».. اختلاف عبارة على إيصال أصولي يكلّف السائقين مئات الآلاف ويعطّل معاملاتهم https://t.co/hnrhjXqB3l — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 29, 2026

On November 28, the watchdog said 23 Syrian drivers and their trucks loaded with equipment had been stranded at Rabia, on the Iraqi side of the crossing, for 51 days without knowing the reasons for the delay.

Linking Syria’s Al-Hasakah province with Iraq’s Nineveh province, the crossing reopened in April 2026 after nearly 13 years of near-total closure.