Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah clashes: injuries reported; no arrests made

Shafaq News/ Security forces in the Kurdistan Region did not arrest anyone following the recent clashes that erupted between protesting teachers and truck drivers in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

"Last night, tensions escalated after teachers and citizens blocked several trucks in Arbat City, leading to clashes that resulted in injuries to several drivers and citizens,” the Kurdistan Region Security Council stated on Tuesday.

As the law enforcement authority, the security forces reportedly arrived at the scene and took legal measures to calm the “undesirable” situation, preventing further escalation and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

"No one was arrested; the injured have been discharged from the hospital."

On Monday evening, some truck drivers attacked the protesters' tents on the Al-Sulaymaniyah-Arbat road, following a roadblock by teachers protesting the delay in salary payments due to disagreements between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil.