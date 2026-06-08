Largest Iraqi fuel shipment enters Syria for global export

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Damascus

More than 150 Iraqi fuel tankers entered Syria on Monday through the Rabia–Al-Yarubiyah border crossing, carrying fuel oil destined for export to global markets, Shafaq News correspondent said.

The convoy, the largest of its kind to enter Syrian territory so far, stopped along the M4 international highway after crossing the border and will continue toward the coastal city of Baniyas before the fuel is shipped to international markets.

In May, Iraq launched its first crude oil export operation through the crossing, dispatching an initial convoy of 70 tanker trucks toward regional markets.

The Rabia–Al-Yarubiyah crossing, which links Iraq's Nineveh province with Syria's Hasakah province, reopened to trade and passenger traffic on April 22 after 13 years of closure caused by security challenges during the fight against ISIS, as well as shifting control and coordination issues along the border.