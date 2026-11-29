Shafaq News- Baghdad

Arrangements are underway for three private companies and a team of 20 trained personnel to take on management responsibilities at Iraq’s border crossings with Iran, part of efforts to tighten controls on the movement of goods and enforce US sanctions against Tehran, an informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source linked the arrangements to US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) establishment of Task Force Iron Gate on November 7 to tighten controls on Iran’s borders and enforce sanctions against Tehran, but did not disclose the companies’ names, nationalities, or what powers they would be granted over Iraqi crossings.

Read more: CENTCOM launches task force on Iran’s overland weapons routes

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Al Jazeera on November 7 that the US Treasury had formally asked Baghdad to close all but two border crossings with Iran, one of them in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), as part of Washington’s efforts to increase economic pressure on Tehran. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi later ordered the closure of unofficial crossings along Iraq’s international borders as well.

Iraq and Iran share a roughly 1,600-kilometer border. Bilateral trade exceeded $10 billion in 2025, driven primarily by Iranian exports of food, consumer goods, and other products to Iraq, official Iraqi figures showed.