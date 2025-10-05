Trump to Hamas: Give up Gaza control or be destroyed

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump warned Sunday that Hamas will face "complete obliteration" if it refuses to relinquish control of Gaza, as efforts continue to advance his proposed ceasefire plan, CNN reported.

Speaking to the network, Trump said, “We will find out. Only time will tell!” when asked about Hamas’s reported refusal to disarm or surrender power, adding that clarity is expected soon on whether the group is “serious about peace."

Earlier, Trump announced that Israel had agreed to the initial withdrawal line under his proposal and that the ceasefire would take effect “immediately” once Hamas confirms. The first phase includes a hostage and prisoner exchange, followed by additional withdrawals aimed at ending what he described as a 3,000-year catastrophe.

Hamas agreed to release Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, under the proposed framework, provided that Israel completes a full pullout and ensures safe conditions for implementation. The group also reaffirmed its willingness to hand over Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian technocratic body formed through national consensus and backed by Arab and Islamic support.

Read more: The Pause Before the Storm: Gaza ceasefire is Netanyahu's tripwire for 3-Front War.