Iran included: Trump expands Gaza peace summit invite list

US President Donald Trump has broadened the list of nations invited to the upcoming Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Gaza, Israeli media reported Sunday.

Channel 12 disclosed that the State Department extended invitations to Spain, Japan, India, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada, expanding the initial roster of participants. While Israel is not expected to attend, Iran was also invited but has yet to confirm its participation.

The summit, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is set for October 13 in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where the latest Gaza ceasefire was brokered with mediation from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye.

According to Axios, Trump will join leaders and senior officials from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia to discuss unresolved issues related to Gaza’s governance, security, and reconstruction.

The meeting aims to consolidate international support for the US-led peace initiative as it enters its next phase.