Trump plans to join Gaza peace summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump is set to attend a summit in Egypt next week, bringing together leaders from several countries to discuss the situation in Gaza, according to a report published Friday by Axios.

Citing four informed sources, the report stated that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is organizing the summit and has contacted several European and Arab leaders to invite them.

The summit is expected to take place in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Tuesday, though it may be held a day earlier, according to the same sources. The location is where the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel was reached through Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediation.

Leaders or foreign ministers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia are expected to attend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to participate, according to a US official.

American officials confirmed Trump’s plan to attend the summit, while the White House declined to comment.

Axios reported that the summit seeks to gather international support for Trump’s Gaza peace plan, as issues such as governance, security, and reconstruction remain unresolved between Hamas and Israel.

Trump is also scheduled to travel to Israel on Monday morning, where he will address the Knesset and meet with families of Israeli hostages. He will then head to Egypt to meet President al-Sisi and take part in a signing ceremony for the first phase of his plan to end the conflict.