Trump: US-Iran talks to be held next week

Shafaq News – The Hague

US President Donald Trump announced, on Wednesday, that the White House will engage in talks with Iran next week.

Speaking at the NATO summit, Trump reiterated Washington’s core demand that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. He acknowledged the possibility of a deal but downplayed its importance, stating, “To me, I don't think it’s that necessary. It’s [the nuclear program] blown up. We blew it up to kingdom come. So I don’t feel very strongly about it.”

Asked why he believed the Iran-Israel conflict had ended, Trump responded that both sides were “tired and satisfied to go home,” crediting US airstrikes with halting the escalation.

He also dismissed claims that Washington acted solely on Israeli intelligence, stating that unnamed sources who had “seen” an Iranian nuclear site confirmed it had been “obliterated.”

The remarks follow recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, launched during the peak of the Iran-Israel war. Trump described the operation as “very successful” and declared, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE.” A ceasefire was reached shortly afterward.