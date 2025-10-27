Third-term talk: Trump leaves door open for 2028 challenge

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the idea of joining a 2028 ticket as vice president but left open the possibility of seeking a third presidential term, reigniting debate over the constitutional two-term limit.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One between Malaysia and Tokyo, Trump shrugged off a theory floated by allies that he could run as vice president alongside a loyal nominee who would later resign, calling the tactic “too cute” and “not right,” despite arguing it would be legally allowed.

Constitutional experts reject that argument, pointing to the 12th Amendment, which bars anyone ineligible for the presidency from serving as vice president, and the 22nd Amendment, which limits a president to two elected terms—a rule most legal scholars view as unambiguous.

While Trump has often joked about a third term and even promoted “Trump 2028” merchandise, his latest remarks stirred fresh speculation. When asked if he was ruling out another run, he replied, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.”

Pressed on whether he might challenge the two-term cap in court, Trump said he hadn’t considered it seriously, but added, “I’d love to do it. I have my best numbers ever.”

Trump also praised Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as strong 2028 contenders, suggesting their potential alliance would be “unstoppable.”