Trump meets Jordan’s King, insists on Gaza plan

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday as he continued to push his controversial proposal for US control of Gaza and the resettlement of its Palestinian population—an idea widely rejected by Arab leaders.

Shortly before the meeting, Trump reiterated his stance, saying, “We’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it. We’re going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East.”

Trump has suggested he could withhold US aid from Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to accept Palestinians under his plan. King Abdullah has repeatedly rejected any efforts to displace Palestinians, while Egypt has also dismissed such proposals.

The meeting also came a day after Trump urged Israel to abandon its ceasefire deal with Hamas and “let all hell break out” if hostages held in Gaza were not returned by noon on Saturday.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Feb. 7-9 found that 74% of Americans oppose US control of Gaza and the displacement of its Palestinian residents.