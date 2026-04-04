Tehran urges emergency IAEA meeting after nuclear site strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) on Saturday warned that US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities could carry serious consequences, calling for an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address the fallout.

The Organization reported no signs of contamination or increased radiation levels beyond the country’s nuclear facilities, adding that the radiological situation remains under control.

Urging IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to take firmer action that “could have served as a deterrent” against targeting nuclear sites, it noted that countries across the region had been alerted in advance to the potential risks surrounding such attacks.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel and the United States of striking the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, pointing out that the facility has come under attack four times so far.

The IAEA later reported that Iran informed it of a projectile landing near the Bushehr plant, damaging a building and killing a member of the facility’s security staff, with no rise in radiation levels recorded. Bushehr, located on Iran’s Gulf coast, is the country’s only civilian nuclear power plant and operates under IAEA monitoring.