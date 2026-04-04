Iran: Bushehr nuclear plant hit four times in US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday accused the United States and Israel of striking the Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying the facility was hit “four times now.”

On X, Araghchi argued that attacks on petrochemical sites inside Iran reveal what he described as the war’s “real objectives,” warning that “radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.”

Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives. pic.twitter.com/onGCgkJFjt — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 4, 2026

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), meanwhile, stated that Iran informed it of a projectile landing near the Bushehr plant, damaging a building and killing a member of the facility’s security staff, with no rise in radiation levels recorded.

The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment… pic.twitter.com/Iclv7QueMi — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) April 4, 2026

Bushehr, located on Iran’s Gulf coast, is the country’s only civilian nuclear power plant and operates under IAEA monitoring.