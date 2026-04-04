Iran: Bushehr nuclear plant hit four times in US-Israeli strikes

Iran: Bushehr nuclear plant hit four times in US-Israeli strikes
2026-04-04T12:30:31+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday accused the United States and Israel of striking the Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying the facility was hit “four times now.”

On X, Araghchi argued that attacks on petrochemical sites inside Iran reveal what he described as the war’s “real objectives,” warning that “radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), meanwhile, stated that Iran informed it of a projectile landing near the Bushehr plant, damaging a building and killing a member of the facility’s security staff, with no rise in radiation levels recorded.

Bushehr, located on Iran’s Gulf coast, is the country’s only civilian nuclear power plant and operates under IAEA monitoring.

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