Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or allow the US naval blockade to continue, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Friday, according to media reports.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned that the “zero hour” for breaking the blockade was approaching, telling the “enemy” to expect operations in the air and at sea.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani claimed that naval commandos had retaken two Iranian oil tankers seized by US forces.

Separately, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that it had disabled a Palau-flagged commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it departed Iran's Bandar Abbas port and allegedly attempted to breach the naval blockade. US military aircraft fired precision munitions at the ship's stern after its crew ignored repeated warnings, disabling its engine.