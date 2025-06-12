Tehran receives warning of Israeli attack ahead of nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ A “friendly” regional state had warned Tehran of a potential Israeli strike, a senior Iranian official revealed on Thursday, as both Iran and the United States brace for a new round of nuclear talks this weekend in Muscat.

Speaking to Reuters, the official described the heightened regional tensions as part of a psychological campaign aimed at influencing the sixth round of talks scheduled for Sunday in the Omani capital, asserting that his country will not abandon its right to enrich uranium despite the threats.

The warning comes amid intensified Israeli preparations for a possible military strike, according to US intelligence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long opposed any deal with Iran. His office maintains that Israel has carried out “countless public and covert operations” to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, in response, cautioned that threats about possible military action would backfire if diplomacy fails. “We can target all US bases across the region without hesitation… The presence of American forces would become unsustainable in host countries.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American personnel were being relocated out of the Middle East due to mounting security risks. “It could be a dangerous place,” Trump said, reaffirming that Washington would not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.