Iran escalates its rhetoric ahead of talks: US will face heavy losses

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that any failure in nuclear negotiations could lead to war, with the United States facing “heavier losses”.

During a press briefing following a cabinet meeting, Nasirzadeh cautioned that threats from US officials about possible military action would backfire if diplomacy fails. “We have the capability to target all US bases across the region without hesitation… The presence of American forces would become unsustainable in host countries.”

Meanwhile, a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, brokered by Oman, is scheduled for Sunday in capital Muscat.

Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons, while Western powers demand safeguards to prevent Tehran from acquiring a bomb.

Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of indirect talks since April, the highest-level engagement since Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement and reimposed sanctions. Separately, the US and its European allies have submitted a resolution against Iran to the IAEA’s Board of Governors, citing growing concerns over Tehran’s nuclear activities.