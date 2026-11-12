Shafaq News- Aleppo

Syrian security forces have dismantled an ISIS cell in Aleppo and arrested four of its members, freeing a kidnapped man whose family the group was pressing to pay a ransom, the Internal Security Forces said on Thursday.

One of the suspects was wounded in a clash with security forces. Weapons and explosive materials, including shells, grenades, detonators and assorted ammunition, were seized from the cell.

Investigations with the detainees, including the wounded suspect being treated in hospital, are ongoing ahead of their referral to the judiciary.