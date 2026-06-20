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ISIS confirms role in fatal Syria's Aleppo ambush

ISIS confirms role in fatal Syria's Aleppo ambush
2026-06-20T21:31:55+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for the recent attack in the city of Manbij, northern Aleppo, vowing a new phase of assaults targeting the government of transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Earlier today, Syria’s Defense Ministry confirmed that two Syrian soldiers were killed in a deadly ambush, yet no further details were provided regarding the assailants or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ISIS does not maintain a permanent website or verified accounts on major social media platforms, relying instead on encrypted messaging applications —most notably Telegram— where supporters continuously create temporary channels to evade content bans.

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