ISIS confirms role in fatal Syria's Aleppo ambush

Shafaq News- Damascus

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for the recent attack in the city of Manbij, northern Aleppo, vowing a new phase of assaults targeting the government of transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Earlier today, Syria’s Defense Ministry confirmed that two Syrian soldiers were killed in a deadly ambush, yet no further details were provided regarding the assailants or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ISIS does not maintain a permanent website or verified accounts on major social media platforms, relying instead on encrypted messaging applications —most notably Telegram— where supporters continuously create temporary channels to evade content bans.