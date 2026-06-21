Iran’s Belgium buildup disrupted by US travel limits

Shafaq News- Los Angeles

Iran arrived in Los Angeles less than 24 hours before their World Cup match against Belgium, with tight security around the team hotel and a growing dispute over US-imposed travel restrictions shadowing a crucial Group G fixture.

Iran’s team bus arrived at the Westdrift Hotel under police escort, passing through a security gate as officers were deployed near the hotel entrance. The team traveled from its tournament base in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly before the match, an arrangement that has drawn criticism from the Iranian Football Federation and coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Ghalenoei clarified Iran had less than 16 hours to prepare for Belgium, compared with around 24 hours before their opening match against New Zealand, and questioned why possible flexibility was being discussed only before the team's final group game against Egypt.

The Iranian Football Federation has vowed to complain to FIFA over the restrictions, arguing that they have affected the team's preparation and created unequal conditions during the tournament.

Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House task force for the World Cup, claimed that the restrictions were linked to national security and international safety, while noting that discussions over Iran's logistics were continuing.

Iran enter the Belgium match after a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, a result that kept Group G tightly balanced after Belgium were held 1-1 by Egypt in their opener.

The Red Devils are also under pressure to respond after that draw. Coach Roberto Garcia is managing Romelu Lukaku's minutes, while Belgium's players have warned that Iran will be highly motivated given the circumstances surrounding their campaign.

The Belgium-Iran match is scheduled for Sunday at 22:00 in Los Angeles.