Mbappe: Iraq will not be an easy opponent

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

France captain Kylian Mbappe warned that Iraq will provide a difficult challenge despite France's winning start to the World Cup, saying Les Bleus remain on the right path but cannot afford complacency.

France opened Group I with a 3-1 victory over Senegal, while Iraq suffered a 4-1 defeat to Norway, making Monday's match crucial for both teams. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mbappe declared that World Cup matches rarely unfold as expected and cautioned against assuming France's status as favorites would make the task easier.

France can move closer to the knockout stage with a second victory, while Iraq need a positive result to revive their hopes of reaching the next round.