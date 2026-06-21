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Qatar reports explosion at Ras Laffan facility

Qatar reports explosion at Ras Laffan facility
2026-06-21T20:47:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Doha

An internal explosion occurred at a facility in Qatar's industrial city of Ras Laffan on Sunday, but no injuries or hazardous leaks were recorded, the Interior Ministry said.

It attributed the blast to a technical fault and stated that it posed no threat to public safety. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the facility involved.

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