Qatar reports explosion at Ras Laffan facility
2026-06-21T20:47:15+00:00
Shafaq News- Doha
An internal explosion occurred at a facility in Qatar's industrial city of Ras Laffan on Sunday, but no injuries or hazardous leaks were recorded, the Interior Ministry said.
It attributed the blast to a technical fault and stated that it posed no threat to public safety. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the facility involved.
وقوع انفجار داخلي في أحد المصانع بمنطقة رأس لفان الصناعية اثر حادث تقني، وفرق الدفاع المدني تباشر التعامل مع الحادث دون تسجيل إصابات ودون وقوع اي تسريب يهدد سلامة الافراد.#الداخلية_قطر— وزارة الداخلية - قطر (@MOI_Qatar) June 21, 2026